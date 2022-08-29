Maynilad Water Services Inc. announced Monday that parts of Quezon City, Caloocan, and Valenzuela experienced water service interruption starting 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. August 29.

Based on the Maynilad announcement, low pressure to no water supply was due to power interruption at La Mesa pumping station.

A total of 18 barangays were affected by the water service interruption.

The areas affected in Quezon City are Gulod, Nagkaisang Nayon and Sta. Monica.

According to Wendell Cabasag, resident of Barangay Gulod, he re-scheduled his laundry day due to low water pressure.

"Baka po bukas na lang para tuloy-tuloy ang labada, sana lumakas na ang pressure ng tubig," he said.

Netizens also share their sentiments on Maynilad's Facebook page.

In Valenzuala City, barangays Baybayin, Bignay, East Canumay, Gen. T. De Leon, Lawang Bato, Lingunan, Mapulang Lupa, Maysan, Parada, Paso De Blas, Punturin, Ugong and West Canumay are affected.

While in Caloocan, water interruption was experienced in barangays 165, 166 and 167.

Estimated time of water service resumption is 11 p.m., August 29.

RELATED VIDEO