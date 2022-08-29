Knee-deep floods inundate a section of Sto Domingo St. in Quezon City amid rainfall brought by Severe Tropical Storm Florita on Aug. 23, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With the rainy season potentially causing more waterborne diseases, a health expert is confident government hospitals will be able to cater to those who may need medical attention.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante on Monday said bed allocation remained high for WILD or waterborne diseases, influenza, leptospirosis and dengue.

But he added that medical facilities must remain prepare in case the number of infections rise.

“Ang challenge lang is mas lalong tumaas ang waterborne infection, kelangan talaga mag-allocate ng karagdagang na tao sa ospital to cater the needs of these patients,” he said.

(The challenge is that should waterborne infections rise, hospitals should allocate additional manpower to cater the needs of these patients.)

In Calabarzon, dengue cases have risen by 124 percent, which the DOH-Region 4A's Center for Health Development attributes to the rainy season and increased mobility.

As of Aug. 25, Laguna logged the highest number of cases at 3,705, followed by Rizal (2,554), Cavite (2,077), Quezon (1,799), Batangas (1,599), and Lucena (108).

Health experts reiterate the importance of following the 4S strategy as the health agency continues to record more infections.

Aside from dengue, leptospirosis remains one of the most common illnesses during the rainy season.

