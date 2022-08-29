MANILA — Authorities said on Monday a supposed abduction attempt on a 13-year-old girl in Caloocan City turned out to be false.

Investigators reviewed security footage taken in Barangay 162 on Aug. 23 and did not see anything criminal or unusual that happened to the teenager, said Caloocan City Police chief PCol. Samuel Mina.

The girl could have been overly suspicious about a white van parked near where she was walking and mistook the conversation she had with its driver as an attempted abduction, Mina said.

"Hindi po tumutugma ang kwento. Wala pong nangyaring ganoon," he said.

(The story does not match. Nothing like that happened.)

Barangay 162 chairman Ronald Nabisara said local authorities have been in constant communication with the girl and her family, and found out the teen was never abducted.

"Nung pong araw na 'yun nag-suspend ng klase. Napadaan siya dun na may van, parang sumisilip yata sya. Tapos biniro yata sya na isasakay siya," he said.

(Classes were suspended that day. When she passed by the van, it appears that she peered into it. She seems to have been told in jest that she would be taken in.)

The canteen where the van was parked also said there was no attempted abduction.

Nabisara said the parents and the teen declined interviews on the incident.

The girl will also undergo counseling from the Caloocan City Social Welfare office.

The Philippine National Police recently said it was preparing a "comprehensive" report on the alleged abductions and killings in Metro Manila and other areas.

Data from the PNP's Anti-Kidnapping Group showed that 25 incidents of kidnapping were reported from January to July this year, half of which had been resolved, PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo said last week.

RELATED VIDEO