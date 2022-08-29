PH Embassy says no Filipinos hurt in Libya unrest

Exterior view of fire damage at a house after clashes in central Tripoli, Libya, on August 28, 2022. EPA-EFE/Stringer

The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli on Monday said there are no reports of Filipinos hurt in the ongoing clashes in Tripoli and surrounding areas.

“The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli (Tripoli PE) continues to monitor the situation in Tripoli and surroundings areas. To date, no report of Filipinos hurt in the said clashes,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also reiterated its advisory to Filipinos in Libya to stay safe at home or in other safe places.

Filipinos in Libya can reach the embassy in Tripoli through the following:

ATN Hotline: 0944541283

Email: tripoli.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PHinLibya

Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

