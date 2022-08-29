PAL: 12 hurt during severe turbulence in LA-Manila flight

Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Monday said it is shouldering the medical expenses of several passengers who were injured during a flight.

PAL, in a statement, said Flight PR113 travelling to Manila from Los Angeles Sunday encountered severe turbulence 2 hours before landing. This caused injuries to 9 passengers and 3 crew members.

Upon arrival in Manila, the injured passengers and crew were immediately brought to a hospital.

"As of 10 a.m. today August 29, one passenger remains confined at the hospital, while the others have been discharged after treatment," PAL said.

"We are in the process of reaching out to the affected passengers and coordinating passenger wellness. This turbulence was not detectable on the aircraft’s onboard weather radar system, hence there was no advance warning. We affirm that safety is our top priority and that Philippine Airlines is fully cooperating with the concerned airport and aviation authorities," it added.