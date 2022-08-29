MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education said Monday it is preparing to sign a memorandum of agreement with private colleges and universities that will be willing to accept students of Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL), who were displaced after the school closed due to financial instability.

CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the Commission is looking to exempt the affected students from a policy that requires schools to credit only 50 percent of a transferee’s units.

"We’re sitting down with private universities that are willing to accept the students of Colegio de San Lorenzo. And we will exempt these students from the strict implementation of those guidelines, subject of course to the decision of the receiving universities in the exercise of academic freedom on how the relaxation of policies only for this batch will be implemented,” he said.

De Vera said the Commission issued a circular allowing schools that stopped operation due to lower enrollment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, to immediately open once it is already economically feasible.

"Previously, if you close your programs and you re-open, all your degree programs will have to be evaluated by the Commission again. That takes time… If I’m not mistaken, the policy of the Commission is if you re-hire at least 50 percent of your faculty, you can immediately re-open your degree programs once it is economically feasible,” he said.

A Quezon City official earlier said several schools have expressed willingness to take in displaced CDSL students.

Based on CDSL data, Orlando Paolo Casimiro, lawyer for the Quezon City government, said 652 college students and 717 basic education students were affected by the closure.

The college, which cited financial losses for its closure, assured parents that it would refund tuition and other expenses, which can be claimed from Aug. 16 to Sept. 9.

