DOJ, PNP cite reasons for disallowing visitors on De Lima's birthday

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday gave different reasons for stopping guests of detained former Senator Leila de Lima from visiting her on her birthday on Saturday.

DOJ cites lack of court order.

PNP says visit request was filed late (filed only 4 days before the scheduled visit instead of at least 10 days under PNP rules).

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano initially said a court order is needed to visit De Lima.

“Since the matter is with the courts, there must be a court order to visit. Similar to US Senator Markey - they were denied at first but were granted visitation rights the day after they filed the motion,” he told reporters in response to a query.

“The courts are efficient. PNP is merely following protocol,” he said.

Clavano cited the recent visit of a United States congressional delegation which was also initially barred by the PNP from seeing De Lima but whose visit eventually pushed through after securing court approval.

“To obtain a court order was the advice of SOJ (Secretary of Justice) during his meeting with Sen. Markey. They obtained a court order which allowed them to visit the day after their motion was filed. I cannot speak on behalf of the PNP protocols but I am aware they issued a statement on this stating memorandum circular 2018-02,” he explained.

However, the PNP’s statement did not refer to the lack of court order as the reason for disallowing the visit although it referred to a provision in the same circular, which states:

“Visits to PUPC (persons under PNP custody) by any person may be allowed only upon their submission of a written request at least ten (10) working days prior to the intended date of visit subject to the approval of the Chief, PNP for foreign requests or the Regional Director for local requests.”

"The Senator is aware that her request fell short of the required number of days stated in the memo but still the PNP Headquarters and Support Service made earnest efforts to process the request. However, hindi talaga naihabol ang approval," said PCol. Mark Pespes, director of PNP-Headquarters Support Service, in a statement.

De Lima acknowledged filing the request only on August 22 or a few days short of the 10-day requirement.

“But as I explained to the Custodial authorities, we could not comply earlier because we were still waiting for confirmation from some of the guests. We thought of just submitting one (1) complete list of confirmed guests, instead of piecemeal submissions. Besides, we were earlier focused on the preparations for the US Congressional Delegation visit last Aug. 18 initially, then moved to Aug. 19,” she said in a statement Monday.

“We fully recognize that the matter of approving requests like this is discretionary on the part of the PNP Chief or any other PNP official with delegated authority. But we were hoping that, given the circumstances, such discretion would be exercised on the side of liberality,” she added, pointing out that in some previous cases, visits were allowed even if they did not meet the 10-day requirement.

WHAT IS THE RULE?

So what is now the rule on visits for detainees? Is a court order required?

De Lima had said no court approval was needed under the PNP guidelines.

Clavano said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla offered to the US congressional delegation an “alternative” to the PNP’s 10-day request period — “to obtain a court order, which proved to be more expeditious in the case of Sen. Markey.”

“SOJ only suggested that because that’s the only point of contact with DOJ - through the prosecutors in the case. His suggestion to file a motion was the only action he could control as he can inform the prosecutor not to oppose,” he said.

“Otherwise, since she is in detention in Crame, this is really a PNP matter under the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government,” he added.

This option, he said, also applies to other guests who want to visit other PNP detainees.



