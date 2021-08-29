Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday it was a great honor and privilege to have served the Philippines despite what she called its ugly politics.

Robredo, in an interview with TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga, said she was grateful for the platform the Office of the Vice President gave to her in able to help people.

"Despite the ugliness, I still think it has been a great honor and privilege to have been given this chance na makatulong (to help). Nagkaroon ako kahit kaunti ng (I had a) platform to help," she said.

"At the end of it all no matter how ugly the political environment is, mas marami pa rin ang ipapasalamat (there are more things to be thankful for)."

Robredo said her stint as vice president was not a personal accomplishment.

"'Yung honor sa'kin is not the position or the title pero yung honor sa'kin is the platform that was given to me to make a difference in the lives of the communities and the people we help," she said.

(For me, the honor is not the position nor the title but the platform that was given to me to make a difference in the lives of the communities and the people we help.)

"Number 1 ko talagang baon yung (I will always bring with me the) quality ng civil servants that I work with. I got to meet a lot of people and go to so many places na siguro kung di ako VP, di ko yun narating (I wouldn't have reached if I was not VP) and along the way I've met so many inspiring people."

The Vice President said her husband's death was the biggest factor in deciding whether to run in the 2016 national elections, where she beat former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos.

"Yung death niya (His death) made me realize a lot of things...Kung ano ang nakatakda yun talaga ng mangyayari eh (What's fated will happen). We make the most out of it," she said.

Robredo said her husband has a "visual representation" is an "ordinary brown moth" that visits their household during important events such as their wedding anniversary, his birthday, or the time she decided to run as vice president.

"Before I decided to run for the vice presidency, yung mga anak ko iyak nang iyak. They didn’t want. During that time yung brown butterfly nandun samin. Parang 'pag andyan siya, source of comfort, parang assurance na nandito lang ako," she said.

(Before I decided to run for the vice presidency, my children kept crying. They didn’t want. During that time yung brown butterfly visited us. It's like a source of comfor, of assurance when it's near.)

Following her husband's death, Robredo said she often tells God in her prayers that "Thy will be done."

"Ang iba nahihirapan paniwalaan yung sinasabi ko na wala pa akong decision (for 2022 elections), para sa’kin kung ano ang gusto ng Panginoon, mangyayari yun," she said.

(Some find it hard to believe that I still don't have a decision. For me, whatever God wants, that will happen.)

When asked to describe herself, Robredo said she was a "Filipina who dreams of uplifting every other Filipino and Filipina."

"Wala na kong ibang hinagad kundi yung opportunities na available for me, sana maging available din sa kanila," she said.

(I don't aspire for anything else but to make opportunities available to me be available to others.)

