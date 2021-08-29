MANILA (UPDATE) — Two cube satellites developed by the Philippines have been launched into space Sunday afternoon (Manila time) after facing delays due to bad weather.

The CubeSats Maya-3 and Maya-4 are among those on board the SpaceX Dragon flight that was launched at the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration streamed the launch of the spacecraft, which would deliver cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft was supposed to be launched on Saturday but was delayed due to bad weather.

The two CubeSats were developed under the STAMINA4Space program through the support of the Department of Science and Technology, UP Diliman, Kyushu Institute of Technology and the Philippine Space Agency.

Aside from the two CubeSats, aboard the spacecraft are approximately 1,000 kilos of science experiments, and food like cheese, ice cream and veggies for the ISS crew.

Young Filipino scholars helped develop Maya-3 and Maya-4 together with scholars from other countries. Maya 1 was launched in 2018, while Maya 2 was launched early this year.

With the new schedule, the spacecraft is now forecast to dock at the ISS on Tuesday, NASA said.

