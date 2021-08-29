Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on August 25, 2021, calling the government for the release of their special risk allowance and hazard pay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - There is "no excuse" for government's delay in giving health workers their special benefits for battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday.

Medical frontliners will stage walkouts beginning Monday to protest the delay of their special risk allowance (SRA) and other benefits, the Alliance of Health Workers said.

Robredo said the health workers are not protesting because of money itself, citing that some 1,000 doctors volunteer at her office's teleconsultation service.

"Wala naman suweldo pero nagvo-volunteer. I don’t think pera ang pinag-aawayan dito, pero yung mas appreciation sa kanilang effort. Ito sanang SRA, ito yung pinaka-recognition ng pamahalaan na naiintidinhan namin kung ano ang sakriprisyong ginagawa niyo, naiintindihan namin yung pagod na pinagdadaan niyo," she said during her weekly radio show.

(They have no salary, but they volunteer. I don't think money is the problem here, but more so the appreciation for their efforts. This SRA could have been government's recognition for health workers, which says it understands their sacrifices, their hard work.)

"Hinintay pa natin magkaroon ng mass actions para pakinggan sila. Dapat 'di na natin hinintay na nagreklamo sila."

(We waited for mass actions before we listened to them. We shouldn't have waited until they complained.)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said that his agency and the budget department could release benefits that are due health workers starting last week, after President Rodrigo Duterte gave the agencies 10 days to hand them out.

Duque's statement came amid reports that thousands of medical workers were considering resigning en masse, as others already quit their jobs during the pandemic, complaining of low pay and poor working conditions.

The country has been fighting COVID-19 for over a year and a half and this year's budget was crafted with pandemic response in mind, Robredo said.

"Ngayon, walang excuse kung bakit di natin naasikaso dahil last year pa ang pandemic. Yung 2021 budget, ginawa siya panahon na ng pandemic," she said.

(There's no excuse now why we didn't attend to this because the pandemic began last year, and the 2021 budget was crafted during the pandemic.)

Health workers for months have been calling on the Department of Health to release their allowances as COVID-19 cases surged across the country.

Billions of DOH's funds for medical frontliners' benefits under Bayanihan 2 were repurposed but health workers ended up not receiving anything, Senator Joel Villanueva last week said.

Duque said more health workers would receive SRA aside form the 20,000 names the agency submitted to the Department of Budget and Management.

VP to undergo swab test

Also in her radio show, Robredo bared she would take another COVID-19 swab test on Monday after coming in contact with a staff who tested positive for the virus.

Robredo said she immediately went on quarantine after learning that her staff member had been experiencing symptoms since Monday.

"'Yong staff namin, kasama ko araw-araw. Last ko siyang kasama noong Monday. Tapos noong Monday nang gabi, nag-develop siya symptoms," she said, adding the staff's test result came Wednesday.

Robredo, who along with her staff are currently in a work-from-home setup, also expressed frustration at the long 14-day quarantine period.

"Kasi ang dami naming ginagawa ngayon," she said.

(Because we are doing a lot right now.)

— With a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News