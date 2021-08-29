Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila said Sunday it would distribute the special risk allowance of its health workers "this week."

The hospital received P21 million from the Department of Health last Friday, said its medical director Dr. Samuel Ang.

"We would like to convey to the public that CGHMC management and its roster of health workers remain committed in its goals in maintaining quality service to its patients and a safe, healthy environment to its employees," he said in a statement.

The hospital and its employees' union also denied that it would participate in the mass walkout of private health workers on Monday, National Heroes' Day.

"For the longest time, CGHMC management and its employees’ association have maintained a strong, fruitful and working relationship. In fact, CGHMC is one of the few hospitals that have continued to add additional manpower and workers despite the ongoing pandemic," Ang said.

"Makaasa po kayo mananatili ang magandang relasyon ng Management at ng Unyon. Salamat po," CGHMC union president Jesus Obien said in a separate statement.

(Rest assured good relations between management and union will remain. Thank you.)

Medical frontliners continue to call for the release of their SRA and other benefits as lawmakers investigate the alleged mismanagement of DOH's pandemic funds.

The Philippines logged a record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing its total cases to 1,935,700. Of this figure, 142,679 or 7.4 percent were active infections.