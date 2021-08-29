BTS with Megan Thee Stallion

ARMY again proved they are undoubtedly right behind BTS by setting a new streaming record for the pop act.

The latest rework of "Butter" released last August 27, which featured Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, logged over 6.7 million unfiltered streams on Spotify's counter during its release date, clinching the largest debut for any remix on the platform's history.

Despite not having any promotion, and was in fact first announced unofficially through the news of an ongoing legal dispute between the American rapper and her record label, the collaborative piece arrived at No. 9 on the streaming giant's global ranking, tallying 3.7 million filtered streams.

The remix is septet's fifth-biggest opening day and the K-pop industry’s sixth, following BTS' own "Butter" with 20.8 million streams, "Permission to Dance" with 13.4 million runs, "Dynamite" with 12.6 million plays, "Life Goes On" with 9.5 million hits, and Black Pink's "Ice cream" with 7.3 million listens.

Reporting around 37.1 million streams across their discography, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were also the most-streamed artist on Spotify that day.

"Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" was also well-received on other platforms.

On YouTube, the fired-up version of the summer anthem drew 17.1 million views during its first 24 hours. Meanwhile, on iTunes, the spiced rework has reached No. 1 in 82 countries as well as the platform's worldwide tally.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The figures churned out by the punchy remix on its first day have already begun positioning the pop icons as a strong contender for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (for the chart dated September 11).

The feat comes after ARMY called out the music publication for trying to profit from the sales of the limited edition box featuring BTS while underplaying the historic streak of the band by pointing out the allegations that their fanbase manipulates the charts via voluntarily streaming and buying the group's music en masse in the cover story.

"Butter," the breakthrough track that finally made the Hot 100 list global, is often a hot topic on social media. Critics claim that the international ARMY's efforts to pool money and buy the septet's music in the US, to push the group to the top of the Hot 100 "skews" the ranking, consequently hindering the list from showing the popularity of other songs.

When confronted with the issue, BTS leader RM responded that the matter should instead be settled by the music publication themselves.

“It is up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking,” the rapper told Billboard.

He continued: “Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right... It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty."

ARMY likewise reasoned that Billboard, which did not respond to RM's reply, would not point out the allegations had the group, a frequent leader and record holder across outlet's various rankings such as the Artist 100, Global 200, Digital Song Sales, World Album, and World Digital Songs Sales charts, been a Western artist.

Although the singular accomplishments of BTS in recent years have undoubtedly challenged the reign of the West over the music industry, RM admitted they are not interested in becoming a mainstream act in the United States.

"Our ultimate goal is to do a massive stadium tour there. That’s it," the rapper told Billboard.

Nevertheless, prior to the release of their English tracks, BTS had already accumulated a large following globally, including in Western countries.

In their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour in 2019, BTS managed to sell out all the dates of their North American and European legs, including the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Soldier Field in Chicago, Stade de France Stadium in France, and the legendary Wembley Stadium in London.

Rm, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were previously slated to return with an even larger tour with "Map of the Soul" in April 2020. The concert series, however, was officially canceled nearly a year since it was set to end, after citing concerns over the safety of their fans and crew, due to the new COVID-19 variants.