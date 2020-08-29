With virus at bay, Baguio City eases restrictions

Burnham Park, April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Baguio City will soften COVID-19 restrictions next week, its mayor said Saturday, as the summer capital has largely kept the virus under control with only more than 300 infections.

Starting Monday, Aug. 31, locals can enter private commercial establishments without market or mall passes, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said in a statement.

However, residents must still follow their assigned schedules in entering the public market, Magalong added.

The city mayor also said families can go out, but with conditions.

"If it is not essential, or if it is to an area where your family members may be exposed to risk of COVID-19 transmission, then let us err on the side of caution and just stay home," he said.

The city government will also lift the liquor ban on Sept. 1 and urged those who want to socialize to practice physical distancing.

"With that concession, I urge and remind everyone to drink responsibly, and in moderation. Let us refrain from sharing glasses and utensils, and drinking excessively," he said.

As of Aug. 29, the city has recorded 334 infections, of which 79 are considered active cases. The tally also includes 8 fatalities and 239 recoveries.

In its latest bulletin, the city also said there are 1,032 people who are suspected of carrying the virus, while 6,711 are undergoing the mandatory quarantine.

"We cannot control COVID-19, but we can certainly control how we react and respond to it," Magalong said.