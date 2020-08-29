Philippines logs 3,637 new coronavirus infections as cases swell to 213,131

People flock to the newly opened stalls along Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on August 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines topped 213,000 as the country’s health department reported 3,637 more confirmed infections on Saturday.

The nationwide caseload climbed to 213,131, of which 74,611 were considered active infections. Most patients were exhibiting mild symptoms of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The respiratory disease, which first emerged in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province, has claimed the lives of 3,419 people in the country, up by 94. Those who have recuperated stood at 135,101 after 655 new recoveries were reported.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), a majority of Saturday's additional cases, or 2,030, were from Metro Manila, which remained the country's epicenter of the crisis. The rest of new coronavirus infections were from Laguna (217), Rizal (155), Cavite (142) and Batangas (113).

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said some 53 duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which 16 were tagged as recoveries.

The health ministry also said 9 cases earlier recorded as recoveries turned out to be fatalities while the condition of 3 patients were changed to active.

As of Aug. 26, the Philippines has tested 2,290,311 individuals for the novel coronavirus, of whom 241,993 yielded positive results.

The DOH previously explained that positive results still undergo validation because some could be repeat tests or erroneous entries.

Nationwide, around half of the 1,700 ICU beds, of the 13,100 isolation beds, and of the 5,300 ward beds allotted for COVID-19 patients were still available.

Meanwhile, 72 percent of the country's 2,100 ventilators, which are used by critically ill patients, are at the ready.

Since surfacing in China in December, the virus has infected nearly 25 million people and killed more than 837,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest COVID-19 dashboard, as experts worldwide race to develop a vaccine and treatments for the disease.