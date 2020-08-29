PAGASA: Julian now severe tropical storm, almost stationary while far from landmass

MANILA - Weather disturbance “Julian” has intensified into a severe tropical storm on Saturday and remains almost stationary but far from the country's landmass, the state weather bureau said.

Julian was last spotted 850 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph, according to PAGASA’s weather bulletin issued at 5 a.m.

PAGASA said Julian is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category by Sunday.

It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday evening.

No tropical cyclone wind signal was raised as PAGASA said Julian is less likely to directly cause high impact weather over the country.

Small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea as the southwest monsoon is expected to bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

