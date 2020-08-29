Motorists urged to secure expressway RFID stickers by Nov. 2

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will be requiring all major expressways to implement a cashless payment system by November 2.

This is why Toll Regulatory Board Executive Director Abraham Sales is urging motorists passing through tollways to secure their own radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers.

"By November 2, dapat lahat ng pumapasok ng expressway contactless na ang abutan ng bayad... 'yun po ang direktiba ng DOTr," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Saturday.

(By November 2, everyone passing through the expressway should follow contactless payment... that's the directive of the Department of Transportation.)

This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 aside from unclogging tollways of traffic during rush hour, he said.

"I-avail na po nila 'yun para pagdating ng November 2 walang abala," said Sales.

(Avail of it so that by November 2, there's no more hassle.)

He said the RFID sticker will be issued for free, and motorists will just have to pay for the card load.

The directive is covered by DOTr Order 2020-012, which requires concessionaires and operators of toll expressways to fully shift to an electronic toll collection system.

