House confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases among staff

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Saturday reported 3 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to 13.

“The first is an employee assigned at the Transportation Service. He reported for work on Aug. 24 and 25,” said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales.

Montales said the second case is a congressional staffer who reported for work on August 12 and 13.

“The following day, she took care of her sick mother, who turned out to be positive for COVID-19,” Montales said.

He added that the third is an employee from the Reference and Research Bureau and last reported for work on July 29.

“He was exposed to his sister who, in turn, was a close contact of confirmed case in her office (not HRep),” he said.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has recorded over 213,000 cases of the highly contagious virus, with 3,419 deaths and 135,101 recoveries.