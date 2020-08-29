Bulacan governor Daniel Fernando tests positive for COVID-19

Actor-turned-governor Daniel Fernando said he was in good condition and not experiencing symptoms of the respiratory illness. Handout

MANILA--Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando on Saturday said he was undergoing self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Fernando said he was found positive for coronavirus after receiving his real time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results on Friday, Aug. 28.

The former actor said he was in good condition and not experiencing symptoms of the respiratory illness, caused by the virus.

Fernando suspected he got infected with the virus from a provincial board member who later turned out positive for COVID-19.

“Nagkaroon ako ng inisyatibo na magpa-test matapos na maging close contact ng nasabing lokal na opisyal. Wag nating kalimutan na maging ang mga world leaders at top government officials ay naging infected sa virus, dahil wala itong pinalalagpas at wala itong respeto sa mga indibidwal, maging sino man sila," he said.

"Kaya naman nananawagan ako sa lahat na maging responsable at ipagpatuloy ang pagsunod sa mga health standards at protocols upang makapagligtas tayo ng buhay,” he added.