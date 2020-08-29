8,300 more overseas Filipinos repatriated due to COVID-19; total now at 153K

MANILA--The number of overseas Filipinos who have returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic reached 153,124, with 8,329 additional citizens repatriated this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

Of this number, 57,595 are sea-based while 95,529 are land-based.

The DFA said it facilitated 39 special flights from the Middle East, Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. It also brought home Filipinos where there were no direct flights to the Philippines, such as Kenya, Peru and Russia.

In a statement, the DFA said some 1,000 Filipinos from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia were expected to arrive over the weekend.

Overseas Filipinos seeking repatriation assistance are advised to contact the nearest embassy or consulate in their area, the DFA said.