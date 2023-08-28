MANILA – Despite the holiday, several teachers at the Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School (HAES) in Manila made last-minute preparations on Monday, a day before the new school year begins.

First grade teacher Roselle Colles is among those who sacrificed an additional day of rest just to ensure that her classroom and all materials needed are ready for the 35 grade 1 pupils she will be handling.

She admitted that just like students, she will also undergo adjustments especially in terms of using visual aids, which were ordered to be removed by the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Dahil naka-post na diyan yung alphabet, ituturo na lang sana…Pero ngayon kailangan pa namin ipost para ma-visualize pa nila,” she said.

She admitted that visual aids are important especially for children who have yet to learn and connect images and their meanings.

“Pag hindi pa marunong magbasa, sa picture lang talaga sila magde-depend. As is pa rin naman tayo sa pagtuturo. Sisipagan ulit natin gumawa ng instructional materials, dagdagan ang mga pwedeng gawin para mas creative ang pagtuturo.”

As the new academic year begins, teachers advise parents to not only prepare their kids for the rigors of school work but to also guide them even outside school as learning is a continuous process and not confined in the four corners of the classroom.

“Dalawa po kaming nagtuturo sa mga bata: teacher and magulang. Kung hindi po nila alam yung ituturo, pwede namn pong itanong kay teacher,” Colles said.

HAES expects to welcome some 3,000 children in the Baseco area.