Typhoon Goring. PAGASA image.

MANILA - Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) has maintained its strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Monday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was spotted around 260 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 190 kph.

It is currently moving northward at 15 kph, and is expected to turn generally northward or northwestward in the next 36 hours.

The typhoon will dump between 50 to 100 millimeter of rainfall over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan until Tuesday afternoon.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA warned.

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days, PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas.

Batanes

Northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Santa Ana, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala) including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

PAGASA said Goring will make close approach, with a landfall scenario not ruled out, to Batanes between Wednesday morning and evening.

Goring is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Thursday morning or afternoon.

It is also expected to maintain its strength in the next 24 hours, before gradually intensifying before passing close to Batanes area.

Meanwhile, the tropical depression outside PAR has intensified into a tropical storm, with the international name Haikui.

As of 5 p.m., it is located 2,230 kilometers east of northern Luzon.

PAGASA said it may enter PAR by Wednesday night or Thursday morning and will be assigned the local name “Hanna”.

Although it is less likely to directly affect the country, PAGASA said it may enhance the habagat beginning Wednesday or Thursday, and may bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas.

