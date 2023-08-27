Super typhoon Goring. PAGASA image.

MANILA - Super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) maintained its strength as it started its counter-clockwise loop over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said late Sunday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was spotted around 125 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 230 kph gusts.

It is currently moving southeastward slowly at 10 kph, and is expected to continue its looping path over the Philippine Sea until Tuesday.

The super typhoon will dump between 50 to 100 millimeter of rainfall over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela between Sunday night to Monday night, PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA warned.

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days, PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas.

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Naguilian, San Guillermo, Luna, City of Cauayan, Echague, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, Palanan, Divilacan, Gamu, Jones, Maconacon)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag)

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Mainland Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Rest of Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui)

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)

Rest of Aurora

Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

Although Signal No. 3 has been lifted, PAGASA said higher wind signals may still be hoisted again over extreme northern Luzon and the northern or northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan due to the looping nature of the forecast track of Goring.

The enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat will also bring gusty conditions over Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin and most of Zamboanga peninsula until Monday.

PAGASA said Goring will make close approach, with a landfall scenario not ruled out, to Batanes between Wednesday morning and evening.

Goring is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Thursday afternoon or evening.

It is also expected to remain a super typhoon until its close approach to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a heavy rainfall warning over Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora.

Light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains may also persist over Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in the next two to three hours.

PAGASA is also monitoring the tropical depression east of the country outside PAR.

As of 10 p.m., it is located 2,350 east of northern Luzon.

PAGASA said it may enter PAR by Wednesday night or Thursday morning and will be assigned the local name “Hanna”.

Although it is less likely to directly affect the country, PAGASA said it may enhance the habagat beginning Wednesday or Thursday, and may bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas.

