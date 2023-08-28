Mexico, Pampanga Mayor Teddy Tumang. Mexico, Pampanga's local government website

MANILA — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Mexico, Pampanga Mayor Teddy Tumang and several other officers over the alleged purchase of construction materials from 2009 to 2010 which were not received by recipient barangays.



In the decision of Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer Carlo Evangelitsta dated November 21, 2022, the officials were found administratively liable for grave misconduct.

The decision also ordered the forfeiture of the retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from public office of Tumang, Municipal Engineer Jesus Punzalan, Administrative Officer Luz Bondoc, and Municipal Accountant Perlita Lagman.

The Field Investigation Bureau Luzon of the Office of the Ombudsman stood as the complainant against the municipal officials who supposedly gave favor to private contractor Buyu Trading and Construction.

In their joint counter-affidavit, the respondents denied the allegations and stressed that the purchased base coarse and other materials were delivered to the barangays.

The respondents added that the alternative mode of shopping was permissible and quotations were obtained from several suppliers.

“Respondents’ actions are wrongful and motivated by an intentional purpose of giving favor or benefit to Buyu notwithstanding its questionable capacity as supplier, to the injury of the government in the aggregate amount of the procurements,” the Office of the Ombudsman said.

In a separate resolution, the Office of the Ombudsman also ordered the filing of a total of 64 counts of violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Tumang, Punzalan, Bondoc, as well as other public respondents Marlon Maniacup, Lucila Agento, and Romeo Razon, and private respondent William Colis.

They were also indicted for seven counts of malversation under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

Municipal accountant Perlita Lagman will be charged with 23 counts of graft and 7 counts of malversation.

“Let the corresponding informations be filed against them before the proper court,” the Office of the Ombudsman said.

The resolution was signed by Evangelista on Nov. 21, 2022, with the inhibition of Martires and approval of Sandoval on Aug. 23, 2023.