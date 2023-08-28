DepEd: 22.8 million students enroll for SY 2023-2024

Students arrive for their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels, August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Over 22 million Filipino students have enrolled for School Year 2023-2024 ahead of the official opening of classes in public schools on August 29, the Department of Education said Monday.

Based on the latest data from the Learner Information System (LIS) Quick Count, a total of 22,381,555 students have registered as of August 27, 2023, 9:00 a.m.

Calabarzon registered the most number of students at 3,446,304 learners, followed by Central Luzon at 2,527,661 and National Capital Region at 2,468,170.

Enrollment in public schools began on Aug. 7, roughly 3 weeks before the Aug. 29 opening of classes.

TOTAL ENROLLMENT FOR SY 2023-2024 AS OF AUGUST 27, 2023

Region I - 1,016,659

Region II - 815,530

Region III - 2,527,661

Region IV-A - 3,446,304

Region IV-B - 692,576

Region V - 1,430,571

Region VI - 1,703,055

Region VII - 1,686,587

Region VIII - 995,343

Region IX - 769,064

Region X - 1,052,230

Region XI - 1,159,193

Region XII - 961,388

CARAGA - 627,269

BARMM - 680,932

CAR - 347,482

NCR - 2,468,170

Philippine Schools Overseas - 1,541

TOTAL - 22,381,555

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the government is reviewing proposals to change the country's school calendar once again.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier ordered classroom walls of public schools stripped of artwork, decorations, tarpaulin and posters at all times.

The order also includes photos of past and present presidents, posters of national heroes and even religious symbols such as crucifixes.