DepEd: 22.8 million students enroll for SY 2023-2024

Over 22 million Filipino students have enrolled for School Year 2023-2024 ahead of the official opening of classes in public schools on August 29, the Department of Education said Monday.
Based on the latest data from the Learner Information System (LIS) Quick Count, a total of 22,381,555 students have registered as of August 27, 2023, 9:00 a.m.
Calabarzon registered the most number of students at 3,446,304 learners, followed by Central Luzon at 2,527,661 and National Capital Region at 2,468,170.
Enrollment in public schools began on Aug. 7, roughly 3 weeks before the Aug. 29 opening of classes.
TOTAL ENROLLMENT FOR SY 2023-2024 AS OF AUGUST 27, 2023
Region I - 1,016,659
Region II - 815,530
Region III - 2,527,661
Region IV-A - 3,446,304
Region IV-B - 692,576
Region V - 1,430,571
Region VI - 1,703,055
Region VII - 1,686,587
Region VIII - 995,343
Region IX - 769,064
Region X - 1,052,230
Region XI - 1,159,193
Region XII - 961,388
CARAGA - 627,269
BARMM - 680,932
CAR - 347,482
NCR - 2,468,170
Philippine Schools Overseas - 1,541
TOTAL - 22,381,555
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the government is reviewing proposals to change the country's school calendar once again.
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier ordered classroom walls of public schools stripped of artwork, decorations, tarpaulin and posters at all times.
The order also includes photos of past and present presidents, posters of national heroes and even religious symbols such as crucifixes.