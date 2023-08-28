Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights has launched a motu proprio investigation on the death of a teenager who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Rizal province.

The victim's brother, who was riding a motorcycle, allegedly zoomed past a checkpoint when he was flagged by plainclothes officer PCpl. Arnulfo Sabillo in Rodriguez town on on Aug. 20.

Sabillo allegedly fired his gun after the rider stopped near his home and threw his helmet at the policeman. The shot accidentally hit the rider's 15-year-old brother, John Frances Ompad, who was then coming out of their house, his family said. The teenager later died in the hospital.

The CHR said it coordinated with the Philippine National Police and visited the family of Ompad as part of its independent probe.

“CHR is seriously concerned over this incident, especially that this is the second instance this month when the perpetrator of the alleged arbitrary deprivation of life involves a police officer and the victim is a minor,” the CHR said in a statement.

It reiterated that the PNP has a clear manual of operations in the conduct of checkpoints.

“Aside from securing the necessary authorization from the Head of Office of the territorial PNP unit, the checkpoint must be manned by PNP personnel in a presentable appearance while wearing the prescribed uniform,” the CHR said.

“And even when a legitimate checkpoint is ignored, the said PNP manual reminds that reasonable force must be employed to overcome aggression,” the CHR added.

The Rizal police last week said Sabillo was facing homicide and attempted homicide complaints, and would face an administrative case. He was detained pending preliminary investigation.

Investigators are also looking into why Sabillo was allegedly accompanied by a civilian when he chased the victim's brother.

The CHR said it hoped its independent investigation would lead to accountability for the perpetrators.

“At the same time, the country has seen enough human rights violations that warrant serious reforms from duty-bearer institutions, such as the police, so they may fully and faithfully uphold their obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights,” the CHR said.

In another police operation in August, Navotas officers shot dead 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar after he was mistaken for a suspect they were chasing.

