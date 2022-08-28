A man was killed in Tondo, Manila after getting dragged onto the railway by a Philippine National Railways train on Sunday.

Tayuman Police was only able to identify the victim, who was wearing a black shirt and denim shorts, as “Master,” a male scavenger, who is more or less 45 years old.

According to the crossing keeper of PNR, Joel Candaza, he saw Master walking along the tracks by Yuseco St. in Barangay 155 at around 5:50 p.m.

The victim, was trying to cross when he was accidentally hit by approaching train headed northbound

Tayuman Police estimated the victim was dragged some 7 meters resulting in his instantaneous death.

EX-O Tanod Jerwin Laguerta, meanwhile told police that the victim allegedly had a mental disorder and has no known relative in the area.

