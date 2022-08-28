PAGASA

Most parts of the Philippines will experience warm and sunny weather with thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening in the coming week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory Sunday, PAGASA said it is monitoring “Hinnamnor”, an active tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine area responsibility.

Hinnamnor was last located 2,860 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is, however, not expected to enter the PAR, nor affect the country’s weather.

PAGASA also said ridge of transient High Pressure Area will affect eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas until Tuesday.

There will be a tropical cyclone that over the Philippine Sea inside the PAR by Wednesday.

Although its track is not yet clear, PAGASA said it will most likely not make landfall.

However, depending on its track, this tropical cyclone may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing rains over the western section of Luzon Friday until Sunday.

PAGASA also said it is continuously monitoring the situation and weather conditions may change.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.