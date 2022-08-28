MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,318 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH).

This brings the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,874,641.

This is the 3rd straight day that additional daily infections were less than 3,000, noted ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Fifty-four new deaths were also reported for the second day in a row, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,667.

Active cases stood at 28,525, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,784,449.

Of the new infections, 782 are from Metro Manila.

Guido said the positivity rate from August 21 to 27 is at 14.1 percent, lower than the 16.3 percent recorded the previous week.

LOOK: The COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for the third straight week.



July 3 to 9 = 9.7%

July 10 to 16 = 11.9%

July 17 to 23 = 14.3%

July 24 to 30 = 16.5%

July 31 to August 6 = 18.7%

August 7 to 13 = 18.2% ⬇️

August 14 to 20 = 16.2% ⬇️

August 21 to 27 = 14.1% ⬇️ https://t.co/LpLsTmSGBu — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) August 28, 2022

The OCTA Research Group said Sunday that average daily COVID-19 cases in the country has decreased to less than 3,000 as virus transmission continued to drop.

In a report, OCTA said there were 2,959 average new daily cases over the past seven days, a decrease of 15 percent from the previous week’s average of 3,487.

During the week of Aug. 15 to 21, the country recorded an average of 3,412 daily infections, which is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the past week, 101 were severe and critical.

A total of 811 or 9.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, said the DOH.

At least 72.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.8 million have received their booster shots.

