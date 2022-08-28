Police nabbed three people allegedly engaged in the illegal drugs trade in Rizal province on Aug. 26, 2022. Rizal Provincial Police Office PIO

MANILA - Authorities last Friday seized around P204,000 worth of suspected shabu from three suspects in a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal.

According to the Rizal provincial police, a 41-year old person known as "ATE" is engaged in the illegal drugs trade in the locality, prompting their personnel to launch a buy-bust operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 4-A.

The buy-bust, which was conducted along C6 Road, Barangay Ampid 1 in San Mateo, led to the apprehension of the target, as well as two more suspects.

Police said 15 sachet of suspected shabu weighing 30 grams were confiscated from the suspects.

The three suspects are now facing charges for violation of Sections 5 at 11, Article ll of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

FROM THE ARCHIVE