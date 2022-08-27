Negros Oriental town mayor’s family held hostage for hours

The wife and children of Dauin Mayor Galic Truita in Negros Oriental were held hostage on Saturday morning, the Provincial Police Office confirmed.
According to Provincial Director P/Col. Jonathan Pineda, the driver of the mayor, identified as Venirando Dalope, kept the mayor’s wife Maricar Tuita and 3 other family members inside their house in Barangay Masaplod, Dauin at past 9 a.m.
Dalope was in possession of a .45 caliber pistol and allegedly threatened the victims.
The police, who received a phone call from the mayor, immediately dispatched a negotiation team to discuss matters with the suspect.
Mayor Truita was in Manila for an official trip during the incident.
The negotiation with the hostage-taker lasted for more than 8 hours. As of writing, the police had not yet disclosed the motive of the perpetrator.
“The hostage crisis at the residence of Mayor Galic was properly managed by the PNP [Philippine National Police] personnel together with other government agencies. No one was hurt, both from the hostages and the hostage-taker. This is a manifestation of good collaboration among government agencies,” said Pineda.
The victims will undergo psychological debriefing while the driver who caused the incident was temporarily placed under police custody. - Annie Perez
