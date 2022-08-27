Man nabbed for allegedly groping student in Las Piñas

Photo courtesy of Las Piñas City Police Station

MANILA -- Police cuffed a 26-year-old man for allegedly groping a student on Saturday morning in Las Piñas City.

According to the Las Piñas PNP, the 25-year-old victim was heading to school when the suspect allegedly grabbed her breast before fleeing on board a motorcycle.

The student immediately sought assistance from a roving guard of BF Resort Village (BFRV), who accompanied her to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Talon Sub-Station.

Cops swiftly responded and successfully apprehended the suspect.

Upon arrest, authorities were able to confiscate from the suspect a gun loaded with 3 ammunitions.

According to PCol Jaime Santos, Las Piñas Chief of Police, they suspect the assailant is behind the series of sexual harassment complaints filed by victims of similar nature.

“Target nyan mga nagja jogging sa BF, kunwari magtatanong pero biglang manghihipo sabay takbo,” said Santos.

The victim said the incident was already the second time. The suspect first harassed her last August 25.

As of this writing, Las Piñas PNP said 9 victims have already expressed their intention to lodge a complaint against the suspect.