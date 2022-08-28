Jeepney driver Artemio Singko took a break in June due to the high cost of diesel, and hit the road again after a series of rollbacks. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - In late June, jeepney driver Artemio Singko, 54, temporarily ceased plying the road after the price of diesel shot up to more than P80 per liter.

He returned to his livelihood when oil prices slightly dipped after a series of rollbacks.

“Nadagdagan kita. Kumita kami P500-P600. Dati-rati, P300, pahirapan pa. Nang bumaba (yung) diesel ng P70, kumikita kami ng P600,” Singko said in a recent interview.

“Hindi sapat kung tulad ko, walo ang anak... Pero, nakakatulong naman. P300, napagtiyagaan nga eh,” he added.

Similarly, Romeo Ramos, another jeepney driver, said he fears the price hike would mean his daily earning would dwindle to just about P300 after more than 12 hours on the road.

“Nadagdagan din, pero 'di gaano kalakihan rollback. Pero nakadagdag… Medyo dumami din pasahero,” Ramos said.

Their colleague, Presencio Alisas, Jr., shared the series of seven rollbacks allowed him to take home as much as P700 a day.

Singko dejectedly shared he had high hopes that his daily earnings would increase in the following weeks amid the resumption of face-to-face classes as it means more passengers.

Unfortunately, the return of students to schools was also met with an uptick in the price of diesel.

“Akala ko, tuloy-tuloy na. Ang problema, umaarangkada na naman taas ng diesel. Ibig sabihin, apektado na naman kami," Singko said.

"Kung dati, nakaraos kami, ngayon, balik-kalbaryo na naman. Kaya sana bumaba, para makabawi kami.”

"Inaasahan namin, 'yang pasukan sana, kung naka-fix na P70 ang diesel, na binaba nila, malaking tulong kasi nadagdagan pasahero ng estudyante. Diyan pa lang sana kami babawi. Eh, ngayon, P74 na. Sa iba, P75. Kaya balik pahirapan na naman sa kita,” he lamented.

Jeepney driver Artemio Singko, 54, returned to his livelihood after a series of rollbacks in oil prices the past few weeks. His high hopes of improving income amid the start of face-to-face classes is now dampened by the rising cost again of diesel. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Jeepney driver Artemio Singko, 54, returned to his livelihood after a series of rollbacks in oil prices the past few weeks. His high hopes of improving income amid the start of face-to-face classes is now dampened by the rising cost again of diesel. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Jeepney driver Artemio Singko, 54, returned to his livelihood after a series of rollbacks in oil prices the past few weeks. His high hopes of improving income amid the start of face-to-face classes is now dampened by the rising cost again of diesel. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

The second straight price hike ,Singko said, affected his plans to buy his youngest child his school uniform.

“Hindi pa nakabili ng uniforme ng anak ko. Kagabi, kinausap ako ng asawa ko, ‘Pa, pa'no ba 'to, 'yang bunso mo papasok sa elementary, wala pa unforme.’ Sabi ko, 'Hayaan mo, babyahe ako. Sa Lunes o Martes, baka makabili tayo ng uniform.' Kaso, ayan na (ang panibagong taas-presyo ng gasolina),” he shared.

Based on industry estimates on Saturday, diesel rates could spike by as much as P5.90 to P6.20 per liter.

The Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau factored in the steep increase the higher demand for diesel with winter approaching in some countries as well as the tight supply anew due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Alisas said the impending oil price hike of about P6.00 could cut his income by P200-250.

“Ang laki ng itataas. Malaking kabawasan po iyon. Nasa 4-5 ikot ko. Ang isang ikot P300, Guadalupe to Manila. Baka P350 na naman ulit, parang bago mag rollback,” he said.

While Singko anticipates his income will shrink due to the impending big-time oil price hike, he is certain his expenses, in contrast, will continue to grow.

“'Di ako naka-ipon. Yung (anak kong nasa) high school, binabaon P20. Pamasahe niya, P60. Magkano na 'yun. Kita ko, P600,” he said.

"Pumapasok din sa paaralan mga anak ko. Yung tatlo ang problema ko. Kasi tumaas diesel, mababawasan kita. Eh ako, dumagdag pa gastos ko kasi may estudyante na 'ko, may baon."

The looming oil price hike will no doubt add more problems even as they continue to bear the brunt of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singko said.

“Dalawang linggo kami naputulan ng ilaw. Inabot kasi P4,000. Pero problema ko ngayon, simula ng pandemic, bayaran ko sa tubig, P9,000 na utang ko. 'Yan, kinakabahan ako,” he shared.

“Okay lang mawalan ng kuryente. Pero 'wag tubig. Mahirap. Paano ka makakaligo?”

The partially deaf driver also shared that since the pandemic, food on their table has become increasingly sparse.

“Hanggang manok lang. Wala na 'ko matandaan [kailan huli nakakain ng baboy]. Nasa isip ko lang (dapat) kasya ng budget ko. Kasi kung nag-baboy ako, ilang daan isang kilo ng baboy... Isda lang,” he said.

Ramos, the other driver, said his family would go back to eating just vegetables.

“[Noong rollback], makakatikim kami karne, kahit medyo mahal,” he said. “(Sa) P300 (na kita), mahirapan mapuno pangangailangan ng pamilya… Puro adobong kangkong na lang.”

Ramos said he will likely just extend his hours so he can continue bringing home at least P500-600 for his family.

“Kami naman, laban lang sa lahat. Wala kami magagawa kung tumaas diesel. Kung makakaraos, okay. 'Yun lang pasalamat namin. Basta makakatawid ng panggastos sa araw-araw,” he said.

Alisas said he is hoping the government will again give cash assistance in the coming weeks if diesel prices will continue to go up.

The three drivers hope the next round of fuel subsidy will be given directly to the drivers.

According to them, they have yet to receive financial assistance from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

MULA SA ARCHIVE