Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles visits former President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City on August 26, 2022. Photo from Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles’ Facebook

MANILA - Former President Rodrigo Duterte is enjoying his retirement in Davao City, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Sunday.

Angeles said she met the former President on Friday to discuss “what he was up to” as a private citizen.

“A few months ago, I had interviewed him for the Salamat PRRD book and at the end of it, we had a short personal discussion of history,” Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a statement.

“He said he wanted to know more about the Philippine revolution and the Katipunan. Fortunately, I had brought with me Nick Joaquin’s book, A Question of Heroes and gave it to him,” she said.

Duterte said he has been “enjoying retirement, but he reads to keep mentally alert, talks to people and rides his motorbike,” the Press Secretary said.

“I then reminded him that I had given him one book before, and if he would like, I would bring him more next time I am in town,” she said, noting that the former chief executive gave her an affirmative response.

Duterte also asked how work was going, Cruz-Angeles said, adding that she told the former president that his successor - incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - “is fine and in good health.”

In a separate post on social media, the Press Secretary said that Duterte - who is 77 years old - is in a good disposition.

“Ini-enjoy ang pagreretiro pero patuloy pa rin ang serbisyo publiko bilang isang pribadong mamamayan,” she said, without elaborating what Duterte has been doing as a private citizen.

The Philippines’ 16th president stepped down from power in June, a month after Marcos won the 2022 presidential race via a landslide victory.

Vice President Sara Duterte, the former president’s daughter, was the runningmate of Marcos.