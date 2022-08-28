Over 340 distressed overseas Filipino workers were repatriated from Saudi Arabia. Handout photo.

The Department of Migrant Workers has brought home 344 distressed overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia, the agency said on Sunday.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said the distressed OFWs arrived in Manila Saturday night on board a repatriation flight arranged by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Among those who were repatriated were 4 OFWs with medical conditions and 5 suffering from mental illness. They have been provided with medical assistance.

The OWWA also assisted one OFW from Iloilo who came home to attend to family matters.

The DMW, through OWWA, will be extending the needed assistance to all our repatriated kababayan, including medical help and transportation," Ople said.

Ople said the other OFWs will be quarantined in a hotel in Quezon City and will be tested for COVID-19. Once they are cleared, the OWWA will also provide them with transportation assistance so they can go back to their respective hometowns.

