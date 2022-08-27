Seven people were trapped inside a hotel elevator for two hours in Lapu-Lapu City on Aug. 27, 2022. Lapu-Lapu City Fire District

Seven people were trapped for around two hours inside a hotel elevator in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

According to Bureau of Fire Protection responder FO3 Alvin Villabin, the hotel guests were inside the elevator for two hours already at the time his office received a call for help.

Based on their investigation, the elevator malfunctioned past 7 p.m., the cause of which is yet to be determined.

BFP responders used hydraulics to open the elevator. “We used force because the maintenance of the elevator apparently couldn’t open it as well,” said Villabin.

The trapped guests were let out at around 9 p.m. No one was hurt.

The BFP said they will help in investigating the incident.

- report from Annie Perez

