MANILA—The Philippines remained under "special risk 6-country zone", Qatar's health ministry announced Friday.

Fully vaccinated or recovering travelers coming from that zone — which includes Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — must undergo a 2-day hotel quarantine, and will be allowed to leave their hotel once test results turn up negative.

People not part of the said category will undergo a 10-day quarantine.

"​​Those vaccinated/recovering from COVID-19 in the State of Qatar are subject to a two-day hotel quarantine and are allowed to leave the hotel on the second day if the result of the PCR test is negative. The rest of the people are subject to a hotel quarantine for a period of 10 days," the advisory, posted on the Ministry of Public Health's website, read.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated travelers and those immunized with an unapproved jab coming from those 6 countries are required to go through a 10-day quarantine.

Among the approved vaccines by Qatar's health officials include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen vaccines. Sinopharm's vaccine is a "conditionally approved" vaccine.

Travelers must also submit relevant documents, and subject themselves to necessary protocols listed on their website.



The Philippines has been in the special risk 6-country zone since August 23, as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.