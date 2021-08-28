Bishop Leopold Jaucian of Bangued, Abra. Courtesy: CBCP-ECY

MANILA—Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian of Bangued town, Abra has tested positive for COVID-19, his diocese confirmed Saturday.

According to the diocese, Jaucian had his COVID-19 test on Friday, August 27, and received the results on Saturday.

“Having been fully vaccinated and diligently following health protocols, COVID-19 has not escaped me,” he said in a statement posted on the diocese's Facebook page.

Jaucian, who said he isolated himself as soon as the test results came in, urged his close contacts to go to rural health units if they experience symptoms.

“I am one with all those in this situation. Let us pray for one another. God heals,” said Jaucian, who has been the Bangued bishop since 2007.