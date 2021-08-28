Home  >  News

Australia donates oxygen concentrators to help PH COVID-19 response

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2021 10:23 PM

MANILA—The Australian government has donated 100 oxygen concentrators in efforts to augment the Philippines' COVID-19 response, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The oxygen concentrators arrived Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. 

The donation was announced on August 23, during the Philippines-Australia ministerial meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez. 

The donations are part of a development policy to help partner countries with their COVID-19 response. 

"These critical medical supplies will help the Department of Health to respond to the current increase in COVID-19 cases," Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson said. 

The Philippines on Saturday logged a record-breaking 19,441 COVID-19 cases, as the number of people being treated for coronavirus continue to increase.

