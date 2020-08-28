Home  >  News

WATCH: PAGASA's Puerto Princesa office pays tribute to ABS-CBN Palawan as regional newscasts stop

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2020 03:12 PM

 

The team of weather bureau PAGASA in Puerto Princesa City has released a video expressing its gratitude to ABS-CBN’s regional network group in Palawan for its many contributions in disseminating information to the public.

The short clip was uploaded on PAGASA’s PCC Facebook account on Friday, the day when ABS-CBN regional network groups air their final telecasts.

This follows a House of Representatives panel's denial of ABS-CBN's franchise application on July 10, which shuttered the network's free television and radio broadcast business. 

The network has since laid off many among 11,000 employees as it closed lines of business. 

