The ANC Brief: Not off the hook

The public awaits the results of the investigation into alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

“Low and slow”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales and other officials who resigned are not yet off the hook regarding allegations of corruption. The task force probing anomalies in the agency said the investigations being conducted by the agency’s legal sector into anomalies were “low and slow.”

Mastermind

Authorities now have CCTV footage of last Monday’s twin blasts and are combing it for clues in their investigation. Western Mindanao Command chief Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said the mastermind of the twin blasts is the same mastermind of the bombing of the Jolo cathedral last year.

“Bill shock”

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) was fined by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) P19 million for their customers’ “bill shock.” This is the confusion caused by estimates of customers’ monthly bills during the lockdown. The ERC also said Meralco failed to follow the regulatory body’s mandate to allow customers to pay in installments.

Contact tracing

Experts from the University of the Philippines said COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 375,000 by the end of September. The Department of Interior and Local Government said they need an additional 10,000 contact tracers.

Home improvement

Meet Llyan Oliver Austria, the Pinoy Architect whose house-building wisdom and mildly amusing humor on YouTube have attracted a following in the millions.