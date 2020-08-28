Still not enough evidence on long-term effects of COVID-19 — DOH

A medical worker in protective gear (right) tends to a patient on March 25, 2020 at the new COVID 3 level intensive care unit for COVID-19 cases at the Casal Palocco hospital near Rome, during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy recorded the highest deaths with 6,820, out of 69,176 reported COVID-19 cases. Albert Pizzoli, AFP

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday said it still hasn’t seen enough evidence that points to long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients with severe symptoms.

“We still do not have evidence. Madaming articles na lumalabas both internationally na nagpakita talaga na sinasabi yung mga nagka-COVID may long lasting sila na symptoms na ang tagal mawala,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual forum.

(We still do not have evidence. There are a lot of articles coming out internationally showing that those with COVID have long-lasting symptoms that are not subsiding.)

Vergeire recalled reading about patients who complained of frequent headaches, fatigue and feeling weak.

“Pero wala pa hong sapat na ebidensya lahat ng mga yan,” she said.

(But we still do not have evidence for all of that.)

Nevertheless, Vergeire said they are monitoring Filipino patients who have contracted COVID-19.

“Of course, DOH is monitoring post-COVID-19 patients, those who have recovered for this kind of circumstances para maitatala natin yan at para mapag-aralan ng maayos (so we can record this and study it properly),” she said.