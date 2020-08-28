Home  >  News

Philippines receives 100 ventilators from US

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2020 06:27 PM

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea receives one of the 100 units of Vyaire LTV2 2200 Ventilators from US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim during the ceremonial turnover at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañang Palace on August 28, 2020. The ventilators will help boost the capacity of Philippine public hospitals and facilities in providing treatment for COVID-19 patients. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The Philippines has received 100 new ventilators from the United States as Manila continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The ventilators were turned over by US Ambassador Sung Kim to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in Malacañang on Friday. Also present was Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

"Proud to deliver 100 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Philippine government," Kim said in a tweet.

The ventilators, according to the US envoy, is part of Washington's "strong support" to Manila's coronavirus fight.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 209,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 71,745 are active cases

