Philippines receives 100 ventilators from US

MANILA - The Philippines has received 100 new ventilators from the United States as Manila continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The ventilators were turned over by US Ambassador Sung Kim to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in Malacañang on Friday. Also present was Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
"Proud to deliver 100 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Philippine government," Kim said in a tweet.
The ventilators, according to the US envoy, is part of Washington's "strong support" to Manila's coronavirus fight.
As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 209,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 71,745 are active cases
