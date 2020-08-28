Philippine receives 4 air surveillance radar systems from Japan

MANILA--Japan has given the Philippines new air surveillance radar systems, its embassy said Friday as Manila boosts its defense capability.

The transfer of four air surveillance radar systems was agreed by the Department of National Defense and the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation lately as part of the Cooperation to Enhance the Philippines’ Capacity in Vigilance and Surveillance.

"Said project is the first overseas transfer of a complete defense equipment system that is newly-manufactured by a Japanese company," the Japanese Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

The Department of National Defense earlier said that the project, which had a total contract price of $103.5 million, is the first cooperation on defense equipment and technology cooperation between Manila and Tokyo since it signed an agreement in 2016.

The surveillance systems will cover large areas of the Philippine Rise, southern areas of the country, and the southern portion of the West Philippine Sea, the defense department earlier said.

The West Philippine Sea, which is part of Philippine territory, has been the subject of a longtime maritime dispute between Manila and Beijing as the latter claims nearly all of the South China Sea of which the disputed waters are part of.