LPA off Luzon now tropical depression Julian: PAGASA

MANLA -- A low pressure area off Luzon intensified into tropical depression Julian on Friday morning, while winds from the southwest threatened to bring rains over some parts of the country, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA east of Isabela province developed into the country's 10th storm this year at 8 am, PAGASA said on Twitter.

The agency said Julian would "remain far from the Philippine landmass" so raising wind warning signals over any part of the country was "less likely."

At 8:00 AM today, the LPA east of Isabela developed into Tropical Depression #JulianPH.



Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued starting at 11:00 AM.

The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions on Friday, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with rains in the afternoon or evening, said PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 60-percent chance of emerging in the Philippines in September or October and could last until 2021, the weather bureau earlier said.

Around 7 to 10 storms may form in the Philippine area until February next year, said PAGASA.

