Kadamay files charges vs Bulacan cops tagged in 'illegal' raid

MANILA — Urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) on Friday filed several complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against police officials in Pandi, Bulacan over alleged harassment.

Kadamay said it filed charges of robbery, gross misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service against police officials of Pandi, Bulacan who allegedly raided their office and confiscated copies of Pinoy Weekly.

The policemen last July seized the material they branded as "subversive."

A Facebook post from Pinoy Weekly said the police claimed the publication "is illegal and teaches people to fight the government."

The police operation happened after the arrest of a local leader of Kadamay in the same area.

"Sa mahabang panahon, sunod-sunod ang harassment, pananakot, pagbabanta, at pang-aaresto ng PNP sa mga Kadamay sa Pandi. Nung nag-lockdown, imbis na makatulong, lalo lang tumindi ang ganitong trato sa amin," said Kadamay national spokesperson Mimi Doringo.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Archie Gamboa earlier said policemen cannot use the Anti-Terror Act to brand documents as subversive.

The PNP chief said the repeal of Republic Act 1700, the Anti-Subversion Law of 1957, means documents can no longer be tagged as "subversive."

On July 30, Pinoy Weekly editors and other alternative media groups filed a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights against the same Pandi policemen over the incident.