Filipinos abroad sick with coronavirus now at 10,062

MANILA - The number of overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19 has reached 10,062, with 21 new cases reported Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Coronavirus deaths among Filipinos abroad also rose to 755, with 13 new fatalities from Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the agency said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 is up by 15 to 6,095, it added.

To date, 3,212 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 354 in the Asia Pacific Region, 364 in Europe, 2,331 in the Middle East and Africa and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 209,544 people. The nationwide caseload includes 3,325 deaths, 134,474 recoveries and 71,745 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News