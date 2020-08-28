Cavite gov seeks 'a little compassion' for village execs in sex scandal

MANILA - Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla appealed Friday for "a little compassion" for 2 village officials in the province who were caught having sex during a video conference with their peers.

Some 500 village officials were giving updates on their coronavirus response during a Zoom meeting when a barangay captain and his female secretary had their dalliance, thinking that pressing the "mute" button on the app would turn off the camera, said the governor.

Remulla said that while he would not defend the "inexcusable and ignorant" action of the Dasmariñas village officials, he was "sure the families involved are wounded and hurting deeply."

"What I am asking for is a little compassion... The humiliation alone is enough punishment for those involved," he said in a Facebook post.

"I will not lecture people about morality. Let those who are perfect in every way judge another’s act. Let those who have never sinned be the first to render opinion," he added.

The chairman of Barangay Fatima Dos and his aide have lost their jobs and are under investigation by the interior department, said the governor of Calabarzon's most populous province.

"What is there to investigate, what is there to prosecute? It was an act of 2 consenting adults, although they were both married and it was not a proper relationship. There's nothing more to investigate, they resigned," he told ANC. "I think the burden of humiliation is larger than any punitive cause that you could give him."

Tracing who spread a recording of the Zoom meeting is "almost impossible" on messaging apps Viber and WhatsApp, he said.

Those who are not involved in the issue should "move on," Remulla said.

"Gamitin ang ating oras at atensyon sa mga bagay na may saysay para sa ikabubuti ng sarili. Bawal judgmental," he said.

(Let's use our time and attention for things that have sense and for our own improvement. Don't be judgmental.)

While the work-from-home scheme prevails during the coronavirus pandemic, Remulla also urged the public to study videoconferencing apps before using these.

"Paalala na ang 'mute' ay hindi (Remember that 'mute' is not an) 'invisible' feature. Please turn off the video function before doing anything else like bringing your phone or laptop to the toilet," he said.