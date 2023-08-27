Workers at the National Printing Office in Quezon City prepare test ballots before printing the official ballots and accountable forms for the Barangay and Sagguniang Kabataan Elections on Aug. 21, 2023. The Barangay and SK Elections is set to be held on the last Monday of October after it was moved from December 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The election period and gun ban for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls will start on August 28, Monday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

"Handang-handa na po ang Comelec. In fact, mapapansin n’yo po ‘yan, mamayang gabi po ay unti-unti nang magse-set up yung ating Philippine National Police ng ating mga checkpoint," Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said on Sunday.

"By 12 midnight, ito po’y hudyat na nagsimula na ang election period pati na rin po ang gun ban para sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(The Comelec is ready. Tonight, the PNP will start setting up checkpoints. By 12 midnight, that's the start of the election period and gun ban for the BSKE.)

The Comelec will accept certificates of candidacy (COCs) from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, from Monday to Saturdays, Laudiangco said.

"Once nail-file po ang COC, awtomatiko po, agad-agad kayo’y ituturing na kandidato… Lahat po ng pagbabawal para sa election period, lumalapat na [po sa inyo], lalo na itong premature campaigning," the official said, addressing BSKE bets.

"Ang campaign period po ay October 19 hanggang October 28 lamang. Doon n’yo na po gawin lahat ng pangangampanya."

(Once your COC is filed, you'll automatically be considered a candidate. All prohibitions during the election period will apply to you, especially the ban on premature campaigning. The campaign period is from Oct. 19 to 28. Do all your campaigning then.)

The Comelec will ban carrying cash of P500,000 or more from Oct. 25 until Election Day on Oct. 30, Laudiangco added.

"Kung hindi nila maipaliwanag kung para saan gagamitin iyan pong dala-dala nila na pera…d’yan po ia-assume namin na sila ay engaged sa vote buying," he said.

(If an individual cannot explain the purpose for the cash they are carrying, we will assume that they are engaging in vote buying.)

