Photo from the Ateneo De Manila University

MANILA (UPDATE)— Former Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday urged the new graduates of the Ateneo De Manila University this year to serve the public on the ground and work along them despite the challenges everyone is facing.

Robredo, who received an honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from the university during the event, said it is only by sharing with the struggles of the public and seeing the realities on the ground could one serve authentically.

She also urged the graduates to use what they learned to ensure equality and a better life for other people.

"'Yung pagtataya para sa kapwa, mulat na magkakarugtong ang diwa ng bawat tao dahil nagsasalo tayo sa iisa lang na mundo. Higit sa lahat, binubuklod tayo ng katotohanan, tunay lang tayong makakapagsilbi kung dadanasin natin ang dinaranas ng kapwa natin," Robredo told Ateneo's Class of 2022.

"Kung makikibitbit tayo ng mga dalahin nila, makikilakad suot ang parehong tsinelas na nasa kanilang mga paa, na lalo tayong nagpapakatao kapagka ang pasakit na pinagdadaanan ng iba, nararamdaman natin bilang sariling pasakit," she said in her speech.

Robredo, who anchored her message on the Israelites' escape to the Red Sea and Moses' leadership, said the debates on how to address the country's economic and political developments, as well as solving social problems, all boil down to empathy and love.

Citing Peruvian philosopher Fr. Gustavo Gutiérrez, the former government official said: "Kung hindi magkakapantay, walang pag-ibig."

“Dahil mas may malalim na milagro sa pagbuka ng tubig, at ito ang pagkamulat nila: Hindi ako nag-iisa, mahal ko ang katabi ko. Mahal namin ang isa’t isa at malaya kaming magkakasama.”

"Malinaw sa akin: Hindi ito ang pag-ibig na slogan, na pampagood vibes lang.

"Hindi ito yung magarbong pag-ibig o 'yung pag-ibig na nagpapalukso ng puso. Ito yung pag-ibig na nagsisikap, na nakatingin sa malayong abot-tanaw, tahimik na pag-ibig na nagtatrabaho araw-araw."

RADICAL LOVE

People, she noted, should not expect miracles like Moses’ parting of the Red Sea to come and instantly solve problems like disinformation, poverty, and injustice.

Reflecting on Moses' courage to lead the Israelites during that instance, she said it was anchored on "radical love."

"Alam na walang maliit na hakbang, basta’t laging nakatuon sa pagkakapantay-pantay," said Robredo.

"Kutob ko, ito rin ang naramdaman ni Moses at mga Israelites na humakbang tungo sa dagat—inuudyok pasulong hindi ng galit o pangamba, kundi ng pag-asang dala ng pag-ibig at solidarya.

“Dahil mas may malalim na milagro sa pagbuka ng tubig, at ito ang pagkamulat nila: Hindi ako nag-iisa, mahal ko ang katabi ko. Mahal namin ang isa’t isa at malaya kaming magkakasama.”

‘BOUND BY TRUTH’

Robredo recalled the volunteerism that arose to support her run for the presidency in the 2022 elections, which saw thousands attend the “Team Angat Buhay” rallies and pool their own resources to campaign for her.

She described the election as a period that exposed the wounds in Filipino society that she said still needed to be healed.

However, she described the spirit of volunteerism as an awakened force of hope and reform.

“Naniniwala akong manipestasyon ito, hindi lang ng mga adhikaing pinagsasaluhan natin, pero pati ng mga prinsipyong nagbubuklod sa atin. ‘yong paniniwala na ang bawat tao, may angkang halaga at dignidad. May karapatan silang kailangang igalang, itaguyod, ipaglaban sa bawat pagkakataon.”

Robredo added that one of those principles binding like-minded people was truth.

“Ito ‘yong katotohanan na ang paglilingkod ay hindi lang tulong o biyaya na iniaabot mula sa posisyon ng kapangyarihan,” she said.

“Panawagan ito na tingnan ang kapwa bilang kapantay, ‘yong paniniwalang ang pagbaba ‘down from the hill’ ay bahagi lamang ng proseso tungo sa pinakamahalagang layunin—ang pagpapatag ng burol para wala nang kailangan umakyat o bumaba," the former vice president said.

After she stepped down from office in June, Robredo was invited to speak at the graduation of Adamson University, where she told graduates to act against disinformation.

The public lawyer-turned-politician earlier this month also championed equality in her the commencement address for the University of the Philippines College of Law.

Meanwhile, the former vice president thanked the Ateneo for conferring her the honorary degree, saying she would carry the recognition with honor.

"Sa karangalang ito, parang naisakonkreto 'yung matagal ko nang nararamdaman na maibahagi ng puso ko na Atenista," Robredo said.

For context, Robredo earned her economics bachelor degree from UP Diliman and her law degree from the University of Nueva Caceres. Robredo’s first two daughters, Aika and Tricia, however, both finished college at Ateneo.

In May, the Ateneo campus hosted the Robredo campaign’s thanksgiving event for supporters after it was moved from the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Robredo now chairs the non-governmental organization Angat Buhay, which she launched after her vice presidency ended. The project, which began in 2016, was among her office's key initiatives.

Through her Angat Buhay NGO, she revived "Bayanihan e-Konsulta", a telemedicine program of her former office that helped Filipinos affected by the pandemic.

This week, Robredo met with Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo for a possible partnership with the agency through her organization and volunteers.