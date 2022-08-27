Classes finish at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels, August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Philippines logged fewer than 3,000 cases for the second consecutive day, but recorded the highest number of deaths since May, data from the Department of Health showed.

According to DOH's bulletin, DOH reported 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 3,872,405.

Of the new cases, a third or around 865 came from Metro Manila.

The DOH also reported 52 new deaths, the highest since May 1.

The positivity rate from August 21 to 26 remained at 14.3, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

The Philippines recently resumed in-person classes in most schools, upon the orders of the national government.

However, some groups sounded the alarm over failure to impose physical distancing in some campuses, as educational instutions admitted struggles in implementing health protocols.